Man charged with murder following death of Kidderminster man

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Kidderminster.

Mark Beresford, aged 55, was found at his home in Offmore Road.

Paramedics were called to the address at around 8.30pm on Friday where Mr Beresford was found with serious head injuries.

He died in hospital on Saturday.

Henry Lewis Jones, aged 22, of Offmore Road, Kidderminster, has been charged with his murder.

He will appear at Redditch Magistrates' Court today.