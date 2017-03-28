CCTV appeal launched to catch robbers who threatened Poundland staff at knifepoint

A reward of up to £5,000 has been offered to help catch robbers who forced staff to empty a safe at knifepoint at a Poundland shop.

Staff were threatened by two armed men during the robbery at the Keyway branch in Willenhall.

The reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Crimestoppers regional manager, Pauline Hadley, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff involved who were left in a state of extreme shock and distress.

"The men responsible must be found before they strike again.

“We believe someone knows who did this, but may be too scared of reprisals to come forward.

"Crimestoppers is here – as an independent charity – offering a safe way for people to pass on information completely anonymously.

"You won’t have to give a statement to police or appear in court.”

They targeted the discount retailer's shop on February 24 at 8.30am.

The male raiders are described as black, around 5ft 11ins tall, of athletic build and with West Midlands accents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org