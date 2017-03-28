Birmingham shooting: CCTV appeal after man suffered gunshot wounds following Second City Suite event

CCTV images have been released of a man police are trying to trace following a shooting in Birmingham.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called to an event at the Second City Suite club in Sherlock Street at the junction of Hurst Street just after 9pm on February 4.

Police arrested six people in connection with the incident in the days following the shooting. Five have since been released without charge.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence remains on police bail with strict conditions.

Dc Sarah Evans from the investigation team said: "We have been following numerous lines of enquiry, and examining CCTV coverage in the area.”

“The man pictured is not thought to be directly involved in the shooting, but was in the area at the time and may have vital information about what happened.”

“Identifying this individual is now our priority. I would urge anyone who has information to come forward as soon as possible."

Information can be given to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.