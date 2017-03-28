Birmingham man charged over Wolves v Blues trouble

A football fan has been charged with violent disorder after trouble at this season’s derby match between Wolves and Birmingham City at Molineux.

Louis Oliver, aged 21, of Outmore Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, was among 13 people arrested after the game on February 24.

He was initially bailed until Sunday and has now been charged with the public order offence. He has been charged and bailed to appear at magistrates court in Walsall on April 7.

Police also confirmed a 21-year-old Birmingham fan, who had been arrested on suspicion of pitch invasion, has now been released from police bail and will face no further action.

The same applies to two Wolves fans, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, who were arrested on suspicion of throwing missiles.

Another 21-year-old and a 50-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder were bailed until today.