Victim's heartbreak at cash raid on laundry firm by burglar given jail term

Being the victim of crime has driven a small businessman to despair, his wife told a judge.

The offices of Stardust Laundry were ransacked for the sake of a pocket full of cash by prolific offender Carl Spragg, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The alarm was ripped off the wall and workspaces wrecked with drawers pulled from desks and thrown all over the floor, said Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting.

Spragg broke into the building in Newhall Street, Walsall, by forcing a window with a crowbar at about 2am.

But his untidy search activated an alarm and police saw the 40-year-old burglar climbing out of a window as they arrived. He was caught trying to climb a wall.

Mrs Rashida Sultana, who is married to Stardust Laundry boss Amirul Hoque, said in a victim impact statement: “The business has taken a few years to build up and the person who broke in made such a mess.

"It is heartbreaking to see something done like that after you have worked so hard.

“My husband used to run a restaurant in Willenhall, but gave it up for a quarter of its true value because of the number of break ins we suffered.

"Now this has happened and he has lost enthusiasm for the job.

“He doesn’t want to go to work any more because he cannot see the point,” she said.

Spragg was released pending further inquiries following the burglary on September 8, but failed to answer his bail 15 days later, the court heard.

The defendant, with previous convictions for 52 offences, struck again on February 25 in Alexander Road, Walsall, where he is thought to have got into the house by stealing the patio door key through a cat flap, said Mr Soulsby.

He fled with a haul of electrical equipment and other goods worth an estimated value of £8,400, but sold the lot for £50 before being arrested on March 1.

He was recognised on CCTV.

Miss Jodie Smith, defending, said: “All he wanted was the money for his next shot. That was as far as he could look into the future.

“He has a significant drug problem, but is within three weeks of completing a detox course at the prison where he has been held since the arrest so he may be able to turn his life around before it is too late.”

Spragg, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two years eight months by Judge James Burbidge QC.

The judge said: “Courts have an obligation to protect those running small businesses.

"They are hard working, decent folk trying to make a go of their firm.

“You obtained only modest personal benefit from the burglary of Stardust Laundry, but Mrs Sultana has told us how that offence has left her husband depressed and wondering whether it is worth going on.”