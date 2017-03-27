Vandals hit five cars on one street in Brownhills during wrecking spree

Vandals smashed through the windows of five cars on one street during an early-morning wrecking spree.

Residents in Round Hill Way, Brownhills, woke up on Friday morning to find both the passenger and driver windows on their cars had been smashed, with the insides ‘turned upside down’ in a search for valuables.

Resident Rona Bliss said the damage was ‘senseless’ and called on others to ensure they don’t give thieves any opportunity to do the same to them.

Rona’s car, as well as her husband Darren’s and son Cameron’s, were all hit during the attack. She said: “I woke up at 7.30am ready to go to work and my husband, who had been up before me, came in and told me that I wouldn’t be going to work today.

“I spent all morning cleaning glass up and it just feels like such a senseless crime.

“I understand that this kind of thing does happen all over but it’s a real wake up sign when it happens to you.

"There wasn’t anything expensive on display or anything like that but I suppose they just wanted to take a chance.”

Mrs Bliss, aged 50, has lived on Round Hill Way for more than 25 years.

She added: “It is in general a lovely area and we don’t get much trouble here, this is the worst thing I have known to happen.

“We hope the police will get to the bottom of it but we didn’t have CCTV installed and its not the sort of area the council would want to put cameras up in.

“It just doesn’t seem fair but we will learn from this and make sure our cars are as safe as possible in the future.”