Kaydel Williams: CCTV released to trace man in connection with death of Tipton teenager

CCTV images have been released as police seek to close in on those responsible for the death of Tipton teenager Kaydel Williams.

Kaydel was found dead in Hunton Road, Erdington, on October 7. He died after sustaining serious head and chest injuries.

Construction worker Simon Seeney, aged 34, from Downside Road, Erdington, was charged with kidnap and manslaughter in November.

But West Midlands Police say they believe several people may have been involved.

This has prompted a fresh appeal for information by investigating officers.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with Kaydel’s death

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from the force’s CID, said: "This investigation is still very much a live inquiry and we believe that several people may have been involved in the young man’s death.

"We have trawled CCTV and we really need to identify the man in the images and I am appealing to anyone who knows him to call me with a name.

"I would also appeal to the man in the images to come forward so we can speak to him and establish why he was in the area at the time."

After his death, Kaydel's family released a statement describing the teen as a 'beautiful soul gone too soon'.

They said "Kaydel was a vibrant soul and a humorous character, who was well mannered, caring and highly regarded by others.

"He was always giving and did it with a smile.

"Kaydel was a loving individual with such great potential, a beautiful soul gone too soon.

"He will be missed deeply by family and friends. Always in our hearts and thoughts, we love you.”

Anyone with information is urged to call investigating police on 101.

People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.