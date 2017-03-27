Jeremiah Regis' stepfather pleads not guilty over boy’s murder

The stepfather of a boy found with more than 100 injuries has denied murdering the child.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Jeremiah Regis was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital from High Street, Wednesfield, last November.

A post-mortem examination showed he died of abdominal peritonitis caused by blunt force trauma.

Chevaze McGregor, aged 27, from New Road in Rainford, Essex, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jeremiah when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

McGregor further denied allegations of cruelty by wilfully assaulting three other children under the age of 16.

Jeremiah’s mother, Sindyann Regis, aged 25, of High Street, Wednesfield, who also faces charges, was not asked to enter a plea yet.

Both defendants were remanded in custody with McGregor to stand trial in June.