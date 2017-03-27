JAILED: Thug stole rings from elderly women's fingers in Staffordshire raids

A burglar who stole a wedding ring from a 98-year-old woman’s finger has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Jason O’Connor broke into a house on October 20, 2016, and robbed 98-year-old Elsie Bird, taking her wedding ring and other jewellery from her fingers.

He also stole other jewellery and cash in the raid in Stone Road, Trentham, leaving the pensioner shaken and badly bruised.

Mrs Bird, who was bed-ridden, died four weeks later.

O’Connor struck again on October 29 when he robbed a 76-year-old Stafford man in Vaughan Way.

He held a knife to his victim’s face, held him down and kneed him in the back before taking his bank cards and mobile phone.

Later on the same day he broke into a house in Coppice Way, Stafford, and stole £67,000 worth of jewellery, electrical items and clothing.

The 41 year old, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for two burglaries, two robberies and handling at addresses in Stafford, Trentham and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

He pleaded guilty to the burglaries and robberies, but denied the handling charges. He was found guilty at trial.

Detective Inspector Phil Bryan, of Staffordshire Police’s safeguarding and investigation team, said the breakthrough came when forensic evidence linked O’ Connor to a burglary in Wellend Grove, Newcastle-under-Lyme, on October 29.

The officer said: “He used a garden tool to smash a window and enter the property and we were able to gather forensic evidence from O’ Connor on this trowel.”

During this raid, O’Connor, who is originally from Birmingham, took rings from the fingers of his elderly victim while she slept.

DI Bryan said: “We are pleased that O’Connor is now safely behind bars for these terrible offences.

“He is physically strong and fit, yet he has chosen to prey on the vulnerable and elderly. He has not shown any remorse for his actions.”