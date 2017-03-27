Ex-soldier stole £300 from safe at security office of New Cross Hospital

A former soldier who completed two tours of Iraq has been ordered to pay more than £700 after he admitted stealing £300 from New Cross Hospital.

Father-of-three Lee Rowlands, aged 30, of Evans Street, Whitmore Reans, pleaded guilty at Walsall Magistrates' court on Thursday after being charged with theft by an employee.

The court heard how Rowlands, who previously spent six years in the army and completed two tours of Iraq, stole £300 from an unsecured safe at the car parking security office of New Cross Hospital.

He was working as a security supervisor at the time.

He was ordered by magistrate Mrs Jayne Heathcote to pay a fine of £250, down from £375 for his early guilty plea, costs of £185, compensation to the NHS of £300 and a victim surcharge of £30, totalling £765.

The theft took place between February 1 and March 5 this year when Rowlands was working in the security office.

The unsecured safe contained money collected from parking passes given out to those working at the hospital.

The court heard how CCTV installed in the security office was angled to cover the safe, but would only reveal the person’s back.

When Mr Rowlands’ colleagues realised money had not been accounted for, they installed an additional camera when he was on annual leave.

This camera showed Mr Rowlands take £40 from the safe. He was arrested and interviewed at Wolverhampton Central Police Station on March 13 where he admitted taking the money and he had stolen £300 in total from February.

Ms Rachel Smith, prosecuting, said: “It was confirmed there was £40 in the safe before Rowlands was seen on camera removing something from the safe. The £40 was not there when it was checked after his visit.”

Defending Rowlands, Mr Nayan Patel said: “He admits he is suffering from post-traumatic-stress-disorder following his two tours of Iraq.”

Rowlands is currently suspended from work, where the court heard, he continues to earn £1,000 a month, though his contract is expected to be terminated following his appearance in court.