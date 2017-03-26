Westminster attack: Anti-terror police search another Birmingham home

Counter-terrorism police were this weekend searching a home in Birmingham where friends of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood live.

Neighbours said officers turned up at a maisonette in Bredon Croft, Hockley - just yards from where Masood had recently lived - on Saturday lunchtime.

A family, who live next door, said Masood used to come wearing Islamic dress and take their neighbours' children to mosque - although they did not know where.

Masood, 52, from Birmingham, had until the end of 2016 lived in Quayside, less than 200 yards away.

On Sunday, specialist police search teams were still at Bredon Croft removing bags of evidence, while an unmarked van and a West Midlands Police van were parked close by.

Speaking with her mother alongside her, a girl living next door to the house said she had met Masood who "seemed kind, normal".

She said Masood's two children had gone to her school, nearby Brookfields Primary School.

More on this story: Murdered Pc's family praises life-saving efforts of helpers

One Birmingham man still in custody after Westminster terror attack

Westminster terror victim Pc Keith Palmer to be commemorated at National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

Wolverhampton and Birmingham vigils held for victims of Westminster terror attack

Westminster killer left jail a Muslim - childhood friend

Westminster victims: What we know

Westminster attack: Peace vigil held in Birmingham with hundreds paying their respects - VIDEO

Armed patrols at Wembley while England honour Westminster victims

The neighbour added: "A couple live there with their four children, they are a nice family.

"I saw the man from London visiting here.

"They went to London, my little sister was in his son's class.

"They left last year, to go to London - before the holidays.

"His children used to visit next door and he (Masood) used to pick them up, sometimes."

She added: "Sometimes he used to come here and pick up their two girls to take them to mosque."

The neighbours said they had not seen Masood or his children since his family left before Christmas.

A woman, thought to be a plain clothes police officer, answered the door to reporters and said: "This is a scene."

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman referred press queries about the property to the Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old arrested in Birmingham remains in custody after a hunt for accomplices saw 11 people held after raids across the country.

One of the mothers at the primary school said her daughter was best friends with Masood's, but added "I always got the chills from him".

Sabrina Hussain described how she changed her mind about taking her child, nine-year-old Skye, to his daughter's birthday party just before Christmas.

Ms Hussain, 28, said: "I thought I was being a bit over-protective, but then I just thought 'no I can't let her go' and we turned the car around and I made up an excuse saying the party had been cancelled.

"I just didn't want her to go.

"There was just something about him that wasn't right."

She said another mother at the school had raised a complaint about Masood's personal hygiene because she claimed "he smelt of B.O".

Ms Hussain, from Hockley, added: "He would never meet me eye-to-eye, even though mine and his daughter were best friends.

"He would speak to the other Muslim dads at the school, but not the women.

"I always got the chills from him to be honest - I never felt comfortable around him.

"Then, one day my daughter came home crying and told me her best friend was moving away to London because her nan was sick."

She only saw Masood's children's mother "once or twice", describing "a black woman who wore full Islamic dress".