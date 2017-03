A 39-year-old man will appear in court on Monday after armed police were called to Walsall Arboretum on Saturday morning.

Miloslav Sirotek, of no fixed abode, was charged with possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

He was arrested at the scene at around 11am after members of the public reported concerns.

Police say Nnobody was threatened.

Sirotek will appear at Walsall Magistrates Court.