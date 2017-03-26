Arrest after Kidderminster man, 55, dies from head injuries

A Kidderminster man has died after being taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Kidderminster is currently under arrest and helping police with their enquiries.

Paramedics who were called to a property on Offmore Road, at around 8.30pm on Friday found the injured 55-year-old. He was taken to hospital where he died yesterday.

Staff at the hospital alerted police following concerns about the cause of his injuries.

West Mercia Police say the death is being treated as suspicious. The man's next of kin has been informed and a post mortem is due to take place.

Detective Inspector John Cashion said: "We're currently keeping an open mind about the cause of death and we're keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could help us with our enquires."

If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries please call 101 and quote incident 171s of 25 March 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org