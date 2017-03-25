Wolverhampton vigil being held for victims of Westminster terror attack

A vigil was being held in Wolverhampton today in memory of those killed and injured in the London terror attack.

Religious groups were being joined by city councillors in front of the Civic Centre at 11am.

The vigil was being held as two Birmingham men remained in police custody today while police continued to build a picture of the final hours and violent past of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood to find out if he acted alone or had support.

Masood, 52, killed four people including unarmed Pc Keith Palmer and injured dozens more when he ploughed a hired car across Westminster Bridge and stormed the parliamentary estate armed with two blades before being shot by police.

The killer was born in Kent but was recently living in Birmingham.