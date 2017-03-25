Westminster terror victim Pc Keith Palmer to be commemorated at National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

The police officer stabbed to death in the Westminster terror attack will be remembered permanently at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Unarmed Pc Keith Palmer was guarding Parliament when Khalid Masood stormed the gates and knifed him after driving a car into several pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

The 48-year-old husband and father will be commemorated at the UK Police Memorial at the Arboretum near Alrewas, which provides "a lasting tribute to the sacrifices that all too many police officers have made", Ms Rudd said.

The Home Secretary said the Charlton Athletic season ticket-holder's sacrifice has "touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world" as she thanked the police for their "phenomenal" bravery and professionalism after the attack.

Writing for Police Oracle, she said: "That example is best summed up by the actions of Pc Keith Palmer.

"He gave his life, in the line of duty, in order to keep others safe.

"So much has been said and written in tribute to Pc Palmer - a husband and father who went to work on Wednesday morning and will never go home.

"His sacrifice, the tragedy of his death, has touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world.

"Pc Palmer had devoted his life to public service, first as a soldier in the Royal Artillery and then as a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

More on this story: Wolverhampton vigil held for victims of Westminster terror attack

Westminster killer left jail a Muslim - childhood friend

Two Birmingham men still in custody after Westminster terror attack

Westminster victims: What we know

Westminster attack: Peace vigil held in Birmingham with hundreds paying their respects - VIDEO

Armed patrols at Wembley while England honour Westminster victims

Black Country schoolchildren caught up in Westminster terror attack

"It is impossible to fully describe the debt of gratitude we owe to him. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I know there is a profound sense of loss, but his actions will never be forgotten.

"Pc Palmer's name has already appeared on the Police Roll of Honour Trust website, and he will be remembered permanently at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where the UK Police Memorial provides a lasting tribute to the sacrifices that all too many police officers have made."

Ms Rudd also gave her best wishes to the two officers who remain in hospital after being injured in the attack as she praised the police and emergency services' "remarkable" response to the atrocity.

"I've said it many times before - we truly have the best police force in the world and I'm humbled by the work you do every day when you put on that uniform not knowing what you might face," the Home Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary security is facing fresh scrutiny after a video showed its gates were left open and apparently unmanned in the immediate wake of Wednesday's attack.

The footage, captured by The Times, shows the aftermath of the assault on New Palace Yard which left Pc Keith Palmer mortally wounded.

As armed officers swarm the cobbled forecourt having shot dead terrorist Khalid Masood, the imposing iron gate which allows vehicles to enter can be seen wide open.

No police officers are visible guarding the entry point, known as Carriage Gates, fuelling concern the attack might have been worse had Masood been followed by accomplices.

Pedestrians are shown walking past and at one stage a courier on a moped appears to enter unchallenged.

Yards away, separate footage showed Theresa May being rushed from the building and into a waiting car.

Although the gate was open for a matter of minutes, critics will use the brief security lapse to rebuke claims on Friday by Scotland Yard's anti-terror chief that current arrangements were "proportionate".

Mark Rowley told reporters that procedures for guarding Parliament had been designed so they were not "overly intrusive".

"Our current arrangements have been developed with Parliament over many years and are designed to provide access to the seat of our government balanced with security that is proportionate but not overly intrusive," he said.

Parliament's main entrance has two sets of large metal gates allowing vehicles to go in and out of the estate and they have traditionally been left open during the day.

A pair of smaller, makeshift gates was introduced more recently with two police officers at each to check passes and allow cyclists, cars and delivery drivers to come and go.

Just inside the entrance gate, armed police are usually present and an unarmed officer sits in a booth by the exit.

Electronic ramps are depressed and barriers lifted further into the courtyard after passes are checked using handheld machines which flash up with a picture of the passholder.

More police, some armed, are usually present after the final checkpoint.

Former Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans said security must be boosted after the attack, and described the outrage as "one of those things that by experience you learn" from.

He revealed that "lots" of MPs locked in the Commons chamber during the attack were discussing how to boost security in certain areas, but said far more checks are carried out at Carriage Gates than when he was elected in 1992 and a "bobby" would just "wave you through".

The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I've got no doubts whatsoever that, under the Speaker (John Bercow), that he is regularly in touch with the Metropolitan Police, and that they will be talking about now, new security measures that will be there."

Mr Evans added: "I've got no doubts whatsoever that there will be enhanced features of security, it's happening on a regular basis, but following this tragedy security has got to be upped at the same time as still having a welcoming hand to members of the public to come and see how democracy works."