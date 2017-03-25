RBS branch in Dudley town centre shuts after three raids brought staff safety fears

RBS has closed its main branch in Dudley town centre over fears staff and customers are not safe following three raids.

The Royal Bank of Scotland branch was closed temporarily in February after raiders struck, and bosses have now confirmed it will not reopen.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The safety and security of our customers and staff are of utmost importance to us and unfortunately there have been a number of incidents over the last few months, including three raids, which has resulted in this being compromised.”

The bank first closed following a robbery on February 3 where a man threatened staff with a knife and stole cash before fleeing.

Following the incident, the bank said it was ‘reviewing’ security measures.

The spokesman said: “Due to the recent security incidents, we have taken the difficult decision to keep the branch closed on a permanent basis.

“Please be assured that this is a decision we have not come to lightly, but we feel we have no alternative.”

The spokesman said bosses would now begin the process of communicating with customers affected by the closure, particularly vulnerable and regular visitors.

He added: “RBS will ensure there are a range of alternatives for people in the area to continue banking with us tailored to the needs of our communities and reflective of the way our customers live their lives.”

Dudley MP Ian Austin has asked RBS to reconsider its decision.

He said: “I’m very sorry to hear about this. We can’t afford to lose another business on the High Street so I’ve asked RBS to look at it again.

“Of course the safety of their staff must be paramount, but I want to know whether there are security improvements they could make that could make it viable.”

Three armed robberies took place at the bank over the space of five months.

Police were called following robberies on October 5, January 3 and February 3.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the February 3 incident.

It comes as RBS and Natwest announced they would close 158 branches across the UK on Thursday.

All staff from the High Street bank will be moved to other branches.