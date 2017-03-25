Hunt for bank robbery gunman

The man, described as being white and wearing a black hoodie, man walked into the bank in Market Square at about 3.30pm yesterday and threatened staff, ordering them to hand over money.

Police are linking the robbery to an incident in Tudor Way at around the same time where a silver Vauxhall Vectra, registration DV54 HCG, was stolen.

Detective Inspector Scott Harris said: "I would like to take this opportunity to reassure local people and the wider public that officers are doing everything possible to trace the individual involved.

"Although a weapon was presented, fortunately no-one was hurt, however this was a frightening and shocking incident for the members of staff involved.

"Officers will be continuing enquiries in the area throughout this evening and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they have any information which could help the investigation to please pass on what information they have.

"I would like to widen my appeal to those who travel through Shifnal, if you were travelling in the area at the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant, please contact us.

"I would like to reassure the public that West Mercia Police does not tolerate robberies or any crimes, especially where there is the threat of violence, police will be in the area for some time carrying out enquiries, and we are committing extensive resources and analysing CCTV to gather all information available to us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 476s of 24 March 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org