Great Wyrley crash: Driver faces jail after grandmother died and daughter seriously injured

A driver is facing jail after admitting causing the death of a grandmother and seriously injuring her daughter.

Ann Walton, aged 79, had been out walking with her daughter Susan, 59, and their dog when they were hit by a car in a lane in Great Wyrley.

The pair were airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where Ann later died.

Terry Lowe, 32, of Ivy Close, Cannock, was driving the black Ford Focus.

He pleaded guilty to causing Ann’s death and seriously injuring Susan by dangerous driving and now faces being jailed.

The case at Stafford Crown Court was adjourned until April 28 when he will be sentenced.

Lowe was granted unconditional bail and given an interim disqualification from driving.

The two women and their dog were hit by Lowe in Jones Lane, near to the junction with Jacob Hall’s Lane, on July 30 last year.

Initially Susan was left in a ‘critical condition’ but she made a recovery.

The dog was taken to a local vets while Lowe was uninjured.

Tributes flooded in for Mrs Walton following news of her death.

Her son, Bryn Walton, said at the time: “RIP mom I will miss you so much you and dad are together again we’re going to miss you both, in my heart you both always will be I love you both so much.”

Great Wyrley resident Tracey Cole added: “I do know that they are a part of our community in Great Wyrley and have spoken to them on a occasions and fussed their dog with my daughter.

“Many people will know these ladies as they are often seen walking around Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley.”

Richard Guest added: “On my training runs passed them often in the village there was an aura of devotion that stood out always said hello and they said hello back very friendly it’s very sad to hear.”