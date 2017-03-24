Cash-hungry cleaner Veronica Robinson was suspected of conning money out of a council and duping a charity before fleecing an elderly dementia sufferer of around £250,000, the Express & Star can reveal.

The 61-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court of fraud by abuse of position and perverting the course of justice on Tuesday. She will be sentenced on April 21.

She returned to the UK in late 2011 after spending 37 years in Australia during which she had two short-lived marriages, had two children and launched a business aimed at fighting the menace of head lice. Its Australian bank account has since been closed, allegedly because of arrears.

Once back in this country, she pocketed hundreds of pounds of housing benefit for her rented home from Sandwell Council – and was not entitled to a penny of it.

She kept secret up to £54,000 of savings which invalidated the claim.

The payments were halted in December 2013, shortly after she started her cleaning job at the Black Country home of the blind man in his 90s.

She appealed against the decision – claiming the money had been mistakenly paid into her account – which was rejected, leaving her with an £800 bill. Sandwell Council refused to comment.

Robinson then registered as a collector for Help for Heroes twice in less than a week, apparently using different names, dates of birth and addresses. She signed on to raise money in her own name in April 2014. Five days later she appears to have registered again, this time as Veronica Sprigg.

The alarm was raised after documents linking her with the charity in both names were found following her arrest on March 27, 2015. It is unclear what, if any, donations were directly forwarded to the charity. Help for Heroes declined to discuss the matter when asked for comment.

Robinson’s dealings with the charity and Sandwell Council did not result in criminal proceedings.

The fraud case centred on her determination to milk the man of as much money as possible after deliberately isolating him from friends and family, allowing her to take control of his finances on trips to the bank, dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ runs.

Experts later said the dementia sufferer had ‘lacked capacity’ to make rational financial decisions. Robinson callously cancelled GP appointments and blocked four attempts to check his condition between December 2014 and March 26, 2015 – when he was finally seen. She was arrested the day after the assessment and released on bail. This was lifted a month later when police handed over the inquiry to Dudley Trading Standards Department which does not have the power to bail people – and she immediately started seeing the man again.

By coincidence a visit by one of his children ended on the day her bail ended. His father’s cash withdrawals had fallen markedly during the month Robinson could not take the old man to the bank.

When the son left, there was £2,400 in the victim’s ‘vault’ at the bottom of his wardrobe. Days later that had gone and shortly afterwards police were called when she took him to the bank in a failed bid to withdraw a further £1,000. His anxious son and stepson, who both live abroad, had gone to the Court of Protection, which looks after the interests of people with limited mental capacity. The family put a cap on the amount he could take from his accounts and the sons were officially put in control of his finances in July 2015, a ruling desperate Robinson unsuccessfully tried to overturn.

The following February, Robinson was forced to give the family the Beecher Street house she had bought with his money.

Her victim is now 96, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and living in a care home not far from Wolverhampton. The twice married, highly skilled welder worked on oil rigs worldwide and was awarded an MBE for services to industry. He served in the North Atlantic during the Second World War.

Her besotted employer bought her a £1,000 brooch, the £188,000 house, gave her a £10,000 ‘loan’ and regularly took her out for meals as around £250,000 disappeared from his savings.

Chris King, who led the Dudley Trading Standards investigation, said: “She put a lot of thought into trying to justify her actions and showed no remorse.”

Visitors to the home of the man were stunned by how dirty it was and the ruthless way Robinson controlled him. One said sadly: “She was a cleaner who didn’t clean and a carer who didn’t care.”