JAILED: Traveller spent £1,280 fake bank notes in Merry Hill phone shop

A traveller who tried to buy an iPhone 7 with counterfeit notes at Merry Hill Shopping Centre has been jailed for three years.

Patrick McCarthy, of no fixed abode, had used more than £1,000 worth of fake notes across the country from September 2016 to January this year, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The 23 year old pleaded guilty to the three offences of tendering and possessing fake English and Scottish notes.

The court was told that he had sent an accomplice into the Vodafone shop in Merry Hill on January 5, who bought an iPhone 7 with fake Scottish notes.

A short while after McCarthy went into the shop and asked to buy a phone with similar counterfeit notes, when staff alerted police.

Between them, they had attempted to spend a total of £1,280 in the shop that day.

Howard Searle, prosecuting, said: “Staff in the shop became wise and detained him before police arrived and he was arrested.

“This was one of several offences over the matter of a few months.”

McCarthy had previously been arrested in Daventry on September 5 when police were alerted to fake money being used in shops in the area.

Around £220 in counterfeit English £20 notes was discovered on him at that point.

He was released on bail but detained by police in Worcester less than a month later – when £180 in counterfeit £20 notes was found on him.

The court heard how McCarthy was also the subject of two suspended sentences for previous offences, which he also pleaded guilty to breaching.

Rashad Mohammed, defending, said: “He is from the travelling community and has lived in Leicester most of his life.

“He was addicted to class A drugs and was trying to pay off a debt related to this. This was not a sophisticated crime and the counterfeit notes were of poor quality. He is extremely remorseful for what he did.”

McCarthy was sentenced to two years for passing and tendering the notes, one year to run consecutively for the offences in October and September and another six-month suspended sentence to follow the three years.

Recorder Mark Rhind said McCarthy had ‘harmed the economy and the country’.

He added: “These are extremely serious offences that harmed the economy and the country. You have a record of inquisitive dishonesty and a drug debt was at the route of all this.”