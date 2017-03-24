Armed robbers strike at Shifnal bank - pictures and video

Armed robbers struck at a bank in Shifnal today, causing staff to set off the smoke cloak alarm.

Several police cars and two ambulances were sent to Barclay's Bank in Market Square this afternoon.

Daniel Butler, spokesman for West Mercia Police, said: "At approximately 3.30pm West Mercia Police received a report of an armed robbery taking place at Barclays Bank on The Square, Shifnal, Shropshire.

"Nobody was injured in the incident and witnesses and staff have been provided initial support by the officers."

Police dogs were also at the incident which rocked the quiet market town.

Mark Blower, 36, of Shifnal Wines, said: "I saw the police arriving with dogs and the armed response unit about 4pm. There was a lot of smoke, but all the commotion was inside the bank.

Barclays Bank, Shifnal

"I'm about 50 metres away from the bank. I was in the shop when I heard the alarms sounding and at first I thought it was the fire alarms going off.

"I could see plumes of smoke spewing out. Then 10 minutes later the police arrived then people in the high street were saying that there had been a robbery.

"I saw about four customers come out of the bank looking a bit shellshocked. The police evacuated the bank. they allowed the customers to leave, but the staff kept in a small cordon away from everyone else."

Our reporter Mat Growcott was at the scene:

I'm in Shifnal where there's been an incident at Barclays. Three police cars and a number of officers outside. pic.twitter.com/fztSQzwVV6 — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) March 24, 2017

Staff at Jackson's of Shifnal said they thought there'd been a fire when the smoke screen went off at Barclays. Police arrived shortly after pic.twitter.com/RU6z0IAldA — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) March 24, 2017

Traffic is flowing as well as usual here in Shifnal now that police cars have moved on. They were blocking the road earlier on. pic.twitter.com/HNzXfoceeO — Mat Growcott (@MGrowcott_Star) March 24, 2017

People have been tweeting from the town:

@ShropshireStar incident at Barclays Shifnal. Alleged robbery in progress. pic.twitter.com/ZWOMJqRL9R — Adam Cawley (@CawleyAdam) March 24, 2017

A local resident said: "We're a close community in Shifnal. They must be mad."

Shifnal Mayor Robert Harrop said a convenience store was also targeted in the town in recent years.

He added: "It seems this is not the first time that a bank has been targeted.

"It probably is because we are so close to the motorway network which is a blessing and can sometimes be a curse.

"We had a convenience store that was robbed within the last two years. It seems that to criminals Shifnal is a soft target.

"It's a peaceful area where crime rates are very low.

"We're forming a better relationship with West Mercia Police with more visible police presence.

"We're a growing town, we've had a great number of new buildings and new residents have been heading to the town and will be during the next 10 years so we welcome the improvements in the relationship with the police.

"We as a council are aware of the issues with a growing community, we are going to be more open."

Raj Dhaliwal, Barclays community banking director for Shropshire said: “We can confirm an incident took place at Shifnal branch causing staff members to activate the smoke cloak alarm.

"No members of staff or customers were physically injured and we are currently assisting police with their investigation, including the provision of CCTV footage from the branch.”

West Mercia Police asked for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area before the robbery to contact them on 101 referencing incident 470S of March 24. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org