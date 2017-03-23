Westminster terror attacker named as West Midlands man Khalid Masood

The Westminster terror attacker who killed three people before being shot dead by police has been named as Khalid Masood - a 52-year-old man who was living in the West Midlands.

Scotland Yard said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack".

However, he was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

Masood was born in Kent and detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands.

He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.

Masood's first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences, the Met said.

Three people were killed when the knife-wielding attacker ploughed a car through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before storming the Parliamentary estate. He was shot dead.

Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Theresa May disclosed that the terrorist was British-born and known to police and MI5.

He was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism some years ago but was a "peripheral figure". The case is "historic" and the attacker was "not part of the current intelligence picture," Mrs May added.

Meanwhile eight people have been arrested after police raided addresses across the country - including in Hagley Road, Birmingham.

Searches were continuing at Hagley Road today after armed officers stormed a flat above the Shiraz restaurant. Police were also scouring for evidence in the Winson Green area of the city, while it emerged that the car driven by the attacker had been hired from Enterprise in Solihull. The Islamic State terror group claimed that the perpetrator was one of its 'soldiers'.

This morning the Prime Minister addressed MPs as they gathered at the usual time inside the Palace of Westminster, which a day earlier had come under attack from the knife-wielding terrorist.

In a defiant message to a packed House of Commons, Mrs May said: "We will never waver in the face of terrorism."

Paying tribute to Pc Keith Palmer, who died after being stabbed, she said: "He was every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten."

The identities of the terrorist's victims on Westminster Bridge have emerged - one a US tourist from Utah celebrating his wedding anniversary, the other a "highly regarded and loved" member of college staff.

Kurt Cochran and his wife, Melissa - on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th anniversary - were visiting her parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.

Aysha Frade, who worked in administration at independent sixth-form school DLD College London, in Westminster, is understood to have been 43 and married with two daughters.

A massive inquiry has been launched by intelligence agencies and the police as they attempt to piece together the killer's movements in the lead-up to the attack.

At the scene of one of the Hagley Road raid, one witness said: "The man from London lived here."

Investigators believe the attacker acted alone, and Mrs May said there was "no reason to believe" further attacks on the public were planned.

Forty other people were injured in the attack, with 29 treated in hospital, where seven remained in a critical condition today.

The casualties included 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States. Three police officers were also hurt, two of them seriously.

Westminster Bridge reopened this afternoon, less than 24 hours after the attack.