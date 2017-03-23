Westminster attack: Hagley Road residents describe dramatic armed terror raid

Neighbours have described the dramatic moment armed police stormed a Birmingham flat linked to the Westminster terror attack.

Stunned residents watched as more than a dozen black-clad officers equipped with machine guns smashed their way in to an address in Hagley Road at about 11pm last night.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the overnight raid was part of a wider operation in which several addresses were searched and eight arrests made.

One witness, who works in a shop near the second-floor flat, told the Press Association: "The man from London lived here."

He added: "They came and arrested three men."

Stuart Bailey, who lives four doors down, was going for a drink with his friend when an armed officer shouted for him to "Go left".

The 25-year-old said: "There were a load of armed police in the street and on the pavement and I could see three or four in front of me.

"They were all dressed in black and armed with what looked like MP5s (submachine guns) and one of them had six ammunition magazines strapped to his leg.

"I wasn't allowed back in my property for an hour."

The road was sealed off by balaclava-wearing officers for several hours as the raid continued, although the busy main road into the city has since reopened.

Another man who have lived in the neighbouring flats said he was "scared and frightened" when he glanced out of the window and saw about a dozen armed police wearing Kevlar helmets and body armour in the street.

Asked if he knew anything about the men in the flat, he recalled two men living there.

He heard one man in the flat speaking on the phone in what he described as an "Arabic or Pakistani accent", saying he had heard it "for the last two or three nights".

Describing the raid, he said: "There were armed police and some important-looking guys in suits as well.

"They had tools and they were trying to break the doors down, trying to force themselves in.

"We were basically staying in our house, we didn't know what was happening.

"Even today still we don't know what has happened.

"Somebody said it was to do with the attack on Parliament, and now we're very scared and frightened."

On Thursday morning there was still police activity at the flat, with one of its windows covered with cardboard.

Four people were killed in the Westminster attack: the attacker, who was a British citizen known to police, Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and a man in his mid-50s who has not yet been named.