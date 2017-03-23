Caught on camera: Thieves who stole primary school's historic lanterns

CCTV images capturing the moment two thieves stolen a set of historic lanterns from a primary school have been released.

The pair of art-deco lights were an original feature of Chancel Primary School in Rugeley, built in 1936. They were taken on March 7, between 10.30pm and 10.50pm.

Footage released by the school shows two suspects on the grounds. The pair are both wearing beanie-style hats and appeared to know what they were looking for as they came armed with tools, used to prise off the lanterns. Headteacher Tina Blankley said the iconic lanterns had adorned the wall outside the school for more than 80 years and the theft had left staff and parents ‘devastated’.

Ms Blankley said: “They are original features of the school building and date more than 80 years.

“They are just two beautiful art deco lanterns.

“It’s terrible all of the parents and the community are upset about it.

“Rugeley has a lot of historic buildings and this was right next to the Old Chancel which is the oldest building in Rugeley. It is renowned.

“Now these lanterns are gone forever.

“The whole school community is devastated by the loss of these original features and would like the public’s help in getting them back.”

Mrs Blankley believes the two thieves, who she estimates were in their 30s, specifically targeted the lanterns.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101 and pass to pass on details. The reference number is 345 of March 11.