Veronica Robinson guilty: Crooked cleaner faces jail after fleecing blind man out of up to £250k

A crooked cleaner who fleeced a 93-year-old blind man out of up to £250,000 in less than two years was facing a lengthy jail sentence today.

Veronica Robinson, who started work at his Black Country home in August 2013, isolated the wealthy dementia-sufferer from friends and family, allowing her to take control of his money.

The scheming 61-year-old spent £188,000 of his savings buying a house for herself while a further £67,000 remains unaccounted for after being withdrawn in cash from his bank accounts during the 19 months she was employed by him.

The Wolverhampton Crown Court jury yesterday unanimously found Robinson guilty of fraud by abuse of position and perverting the course of justice. She was remanded in custody to be sentence on April 21.

Robinson’s partner Robert Homer, a 66-year-old security firm boss from High Haden Road, Cradley Heath, was acquitted after being found not guilty of both aiding and abetting fraud and false representation.

Chris King, principle Dudley Trading Standards officer, who led the investigation into Robinson said afterwards: “She engineered her way into a position of trust and was effectively controlling the victim’s life. She then abused that position by getting as much money out of him as she could.”

Robinson blocked phone calls to relatives and spread lies about neighbours, fracturing friendship with those who had supported him since the death of his second wife in 2005.

The locks on the property were changed.

Twice married mother-of-two Robinson took him on trips to the bank, as withdrawals from his accounts soared from £1,000 to almost £6,000-a-month with her writing cheques for him to sign.

One of these bought her the house in Beecher Street, Halesowen in November 2014. She has since given the house to his family.

When Dudley Trading Standards Department took over the case from police Mr King received a typed letter carrying the signature of the blind man, but written by her which said: “I wish all investigations and complaints to be dropped forthwith.”