One-man crime wave locked up after raiding seven homes in 12 days

A prolific burglar who broke into seven homes in 12 days was starting a four-and-a-half year jail sentence today.

Wayne Porter attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man at one of the addresses and stole jewellery of immense sentimental value from a recently bereaved widower at another, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

“It was a short burst of intense activity, said Mr Ian Ball, prosecuting.

Porter made random calls at homes in the West Bromwich and Tipton area, smashing windows to get in when he thought the address was empty, continued the prosecutor.

The 31-year-old cut himself at the scene of several of the crimes leaving tell-tale blood stains that matched his DNA and led to his arrest.

The one-man crime wave started at Dovecote Close, Tipton on November 9 where there was an untidy search but nothing was stolen.

The story was the same the following day at Brook Road, Oldbury, where he left fingerprints on a window while entering but left empty-handed.

On November 14 Porter kicked in the kitchen door of a home in Great Bridge Street, West Bromwich, before escaping with £140 worth of cash and jewellery.

Around the same time he shattered the front window to get into a house in Bratt Street, West Bromwich, whose occupant had gone on holiday for a week.

When the man returned he discovered a £1,400 computer and cash had been stolen along with jewellery that had belonged to his partner of 30 years who had died shortly before the break-in.

“This was of great sentimental value to him and he says the theft has almost broken him,” declared Mr Ball.

Porter then smashed his way into a house at Great Meadow, Tipton but escaped with nothing after discovering the house was occupied.

He took more jewellery from an address in Underhill Road, Tipton on November 17 and four days he broke into another West Bromwich property where he grabbed an 83-year-old man round the neck and hurled him onto a bed before fleeing with £490 cash and a watch.

Mr Simon Burch, defending, said Porter had been hooked on Class A drugs since the age of 15 and turned to crime to feed the habit.

The defendant from Roshven Road, Balsall Heath, who had a string of previous convictions and was on licence from jail at the time, admitted six burglaries and a robbery together with the theft of chocolate valued at £290 from a Poundland store.