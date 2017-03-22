Man appears in court charged with attempted murder over security guard attack in Brierley Hill

A 44-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with the attempted murder of a 73-year-old security guard.

Lee Parsons, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have attacked and seriously injured the male victim at the Brierley Hill factory Stoke Forgings, Vine Street on Sunday.

Parsons who appeared only to confirm his name at Dudley Magistrates' Court this morning, also faces an allegation of burglary at the same location on the same day.

Wearing a white and blue sports jumper Parsons showed no emotion as he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 19.