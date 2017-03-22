Man attacked and dragged from car after 'gun shots' heard in Birmingham

A man has attacked and dragged from a car after reports of gun shots in Birmingham today.

Police have launched an investigation and cordoned off a road after violence in the early hours.

Officers say they were alerted to reports of disorder and gun shots at around 1.10am.

A man was found with minor injuries after being assaulted and dragged from a car.

Hamstead Road, in Lozells, has been cordoned off while specialist officers establish exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101.