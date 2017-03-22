Bloxwich residents 'afraid to leave home' as violent crimes rise to one a day

There is more than one violent or sexual crime in Bloxwich a day with residents ‘afraid to leave their homes’ at night.

Latest police figures reveal that between February 2016 and January this year there were 427 reports under the category, which broadly covers ‘attacks against other people’.

It is the second most common crime in the town, behind anti-social behaviour, and accounts for more than 18 per cent of all incidents police have had to deal with in the time period.

Walsall mayor Kath Phillips, who has been a magistrate for more than 30 years, said: “Things have changed here over the years.

“I have been a magistrate for 34 years and it used to be a case of people not paying their TV licence or not paying for a bottle of milk, but things have deteriorated.

“I think part of the problem is that a blind eye is turned to what’s going on.

“It has been the case for a few years now that people have been afraid to leave their own homes at night, particularly elderly people.

“It is a case of a lot of young people with nothing better to do than intimidate people. It really, really is frightening.”

Councillor Phillips said the problems were not helped by dwindling numbers of police officers on the streets.

She added: “The deterrent has gone. There aren’t enough bobbies on the street now.

“We need more officers, there is no doubt about it, but the force is doing as good a job as humanly possible. It is for the Government to give us more money for the officers.”

Fellow Bloxwich councillor Louise Harrison added: “This certainly needs looking into further whether it is more related to domestic violence, which is quite prominent in Walsall at the moment, or if it is linked to the pubs in Bloxwich.”

The number of cases of violence and sexual crime peaked in October last year at 49 in the month, according to the police figures, before falling to 25 in November.

The number of incidents rose to more than one a day in January, with 35 recorded.