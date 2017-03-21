Veronica Robinson guilty: Cleaner fleeced elderly blind man of up to £250k and bought house with cash

A cleaner who fleeced a 93-year-old blind man out of up to £250,000 in less than two years has been found guilty today.

Veronica Robinson isolated the wealthy dementia-sufferer from friends and family, allowing her to take control of his money after she started work at his Black Country home in August 2013.

The scheming 61-year-old spent £188,000 of his savings buying a house for herself - while a further £67,000 remains unaccounted for after being withdrawn in cash from his bank accounts during the 19 months she was employed by him.

After eight hours and 30 minutes of deliberations at Wolverhampton Crown Court, a jury today found Robinson guilty of one count of fraud by abuse of position and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Judge Barry Berlin said: "This is a very serious matter, a grave matter, for which there will be an immediate custodial term of some length. You must be kept in custody."

She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on April 21.

Robert Homer, a 66-year-old Cradley Heath neighbour, was found not guilty of two charges.

When Homer was found not guilty he breathed a sigh of relief and stared at the ceiling.

More to follow.