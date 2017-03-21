Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after security guard was attacked in Brierley Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a security guard was attacked at a Brierley Hill factory.

The guard, aged 73, was attacked while he worked at Stoke Forgings, a metal factory in Vine Street, at around 1pm on Sunday.

Police believe the security guard was hit numerous times during a 'prolonged attack lasting around 15 minutes'.

They believe he was also beaten with a shovel.

A 44-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested at around 1am today in the Holly Hall area of Dudley.

He remains in police custody helping detectives with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Colin Mattinson from Force CID said: “The security guard was left with serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Enquiries are on-going and I would ask anyone who saw anything in the Vine Street area on Sunday or anyone who has knowledge of this attack to call us as soon as possible on 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."