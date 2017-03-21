Camran Green murder: Knifeman jailed for life after attack on Wednesbury teenager 50 miles from home

A knifeman who murdered a Black Country teenager has been jailed for life.

Camran Green, aged 17, from Wednesbury, was stabbed to death 50 miles from home in Cheltenham.

Steven Sharpe, 31, knifed the teenager in the stomach during a robbery.

He admitted killing the teenager at Bristol Crown Court yesterday and will spend at least 24 and a half years behind bars.

Camran was a 'drug runner' and was in Cheltenham dealing crack cocaine and heroin for Birmingham gang leaders when he was attacked, detectives revealed.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruth Mather, of Gloucestershire Police, said Camran was being 'used' by the gangs and was based at Sharpe’s girlfriend’s house dealing drugs.

Following the hearing, she said: “Drug gangs from big cities have been using vulnerable young men on a frequent basis as drug runners in smaller towns to do their dirty work for them.

“Camran was being used in this way - basing himself at Sharpe’s girlfriend’s address to deal crack cocaine and heroin for gang leaders in Birmingham.

“Tragically Camran had his life taken as a result of that work.

“Camran’s family have been devastated by Sharpe’s cowardly actions and I hope the guilty plea will provide some comfort for them.”

Sharpe stabbed Camran in the stomach in a robbery at an address on Shakespeare Road on October 2, 2016.

The knifeman fled the scene on his bike and was on the run for three days until his arrest.

When he was taken into custody Sharpe, of Shakespeare Road, spat at three police detention officers, the Gloucestershire force said.

He also pleaded guilty to assault for those offences.

Camran died a day after the attack in hospital.

His heartbroken mother gave a heartfelt tribute following her son's death and condemned the use of knives.

Emma Green, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, said Camran would 'do anything for anybody’ and had no idea why her son was in Cheltenham.

She said: "Everybody loved him. He could get along with everybody and he had lots of friends.

“Camran was a lovely guy. He got along with anybody and was loved by loads. He would do anything for anybody so for something like this to happen.

“I don’t understand why people have to use weapons when they know full well what consequences it has."