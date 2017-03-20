Swimming goggles worth £700,000 taken after stolen lorry cab used to drive trailer away

Around £700,000 worth of swimming goggles were driven off in a trailer using a stolen lorry cab during a break-in at a haulage yard.

Police say 40,000 pairs of Zoggs swimming goggles were inside the trailer which was taken from a freight yard between Willenhall and Wednesfield.

Days before three thieves broke into a depot in Birmingham Road, Oldbury, and stole a DPDS Mercedes lorry cab.

The theft happened at 11.40pm on March 10.

Then in the early hours of Monday, March 13, four men were spotted on CCTV climbing over a gate into RJ Haulage, in Neachells Lane.

Police say the men unattached a trailer from its own cab, forced opened the gates and used the stolen DPDS cab to drive it off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Mick Walley by emailing m.walley@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or by calling West Midlands Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111. Quote the crime number 20WV/52061Q/17