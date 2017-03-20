Police hunt three men after fight in Wolverhampton city centre

Police are hunting three men after a fight outside Wolverhampton bus station.

CCTV pictures of the three suspects have been released today after the four-man fight happened outside Sainsbury's Local in Victoria Square.

The disorder happened at around 5.20pm on January 20 when police believe the three men pictured were involved in a fight with another group.

After the fight, the suspects are believed to have boarded the number 79 bus towards Wednesbury and West Bromwich.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Now, two months on from the row, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Michelle Summers, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "Victoria Square is a busy area especially at this time of day when people would have been walking through the square to catch trains and buses.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed this incident and would urge them to call me on 101.”

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.