Dozens of police in raids on £500,000 Midland charity shop 'burglary gang'

Dozens of police officers launched early morning raids on a suspected gang of thieves which has targeted charity shops and businesses around the region in burglaries totalling £500,000.

Officers used battering rams to swoop into properties to arrest suspects on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle, after shops and factories were targeted in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and parts of Staffordshire.

Today, six addresses were raided as part of the police fightback against the gang, which has been linked to 67 burglaries.

Operation Abril saw police swoop two homes in Low Hill, two in Bilston, one in Stowlawn, one in Nechells, and one at flats in Heath Town.

Five people were arrested as around 40 police officers took part in the operation.

Burglars are said to have dropped in through the roofs of the buildings they were targeting.

Raids took place from 7.30am, with the Express & Star given exclusive access to the swoops.

Det Insp Clair Langley, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This is a joint operation between West Midlands and Staffordshire Police.

"The suspects are believed to be involved in criminal burglaries, including those of charity shops and factories.

"We believe they access the buildings through the roof."

She said the total value of the raids, which happened between June last year and February this year, had reached £500,000.

"These have had significant impact on business premises particularly in relation to charity shops.

"There have been break-ins overnight through roofs predominately stealing safes and cash contents.

"Over a nine month period we have 67 business targeted so it was important to make progress.

"They have made half a million since we started the operation.

"There was 40 police officers at work this morning.

"We continue to work together to bring offenders justice."

"Those arrested are now in custody being interviewed today."

Officers took the arrested suspects into custody in Oldbury.