Three arrested for child abduction as missing Staffordshire schoolgirls found

A man and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after two schoolgirls went missing for more than 24 hours.

The missing girls, both aged 13 and from Staffordshire, were found by police in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning after they disappeared on Friday evening.

Officers had been searching for the girls throughout Saturday and released CCTV images of them and two males after the teenagers were last seen leaving a bus in the Bordeseley Green area of the city.

Both girls were found safe and well at an address in Washwood Heath at around 1am on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 17 have been detained on suspicion of child abduction and remain in custody.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal to assist in tracing these two girls.

"We are now in the process of investigating the full circumstances and would ask anyone with information which could help our enquiry to call us on 101."