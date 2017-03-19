Dozens of cannabis plants found in disused Wolverhampton garden

Dozens of cannabis plants were found growing in a disused garden building during a police raid.

Officers from the Low Hill police team made the discovery at a property in Oxley Moor Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday night.

Equipment including heating lamps was confiscated and the plants will now be destroyed.

A total of 53 plants were discovered and an investigation is under way.

It was one of a number of raids to take place in recent months.

Last week dozens of plants were found by police in Moorshill Lane in Tipton.

Plants worth more than £6m were seized by police in the West Midlands in January.

Specialist officers took 3,605 plants off the streets with a series of raids on drug factories.