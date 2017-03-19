Boy aged 16 charged with three Black Country bank robberies

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court tomorrow charged with three bank robberies in the Black Country.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged in connection with two robberies at TSB Oldbury on February 28 and March 9, plus a third at Barclays Bank in the same town on Wednesday.

He was arrested after West Midlands Police released CCTV images in a public appeal.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday. A force spokesman thanked members of public for their support in the appeal.

On each occasion at the banks in Birmingham Street a man entered the store and handed over a note stating he was armed with a gun.

The amount of money taken in the raids on the banks was not revealed.

Barclays closed its branch for the rest of the day following the raid at 11am.

A TSB spokesman said: “Safety and security is our number one priority and we’re working closely with police on this matter.”