facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Boy aged 16 charged with three Black Country bank robberies

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court tomorrow charged with three bank robberies in the Black Country.

tsb
TSB in Oldbury was robbed twice in 10 days. Photo: Google Street View

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged in connection with two robberies at TSB Oldbury on February 28 and March 9, plus a third at Barclays Bank in the same town on Wednesday.

He was arrested after West Midlands Police released CCTV images in a public appeal.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday. A force spokesman thanked members of public for their support in the appeal.

On each occasion at the banks in Birmingham Street a man entered the store and handed over a note stating he was armed with a gun.

The amount of money taken in the raids on the banks was not revealed.

Barclays closed its branch for the rest of the day following the raid at 11am.

A TSB spokesman said: “Safety and security is our number one priority and we’re working closely with police on this matter.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter