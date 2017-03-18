Stourbridge shed fraudster facing jail after conning customers out of £22k

A fraudster took thousands of pounds for garden sheds but left his victims empty-handed.

Steven Corbett made the bogus sales via eBay, taking money from unsuspecting customers upfront. Individual payments were as large as £2,090 and it is thought he received more than £22,500.

Trading standards officers were alerted to the 37-year-old after complaints were made to Citizens Advice consumer services by people who had not received the shed they had been promised.

Corbett, of Tack Farm Road, Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to ten counts of fraud by false representation at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was committed to the city’s crown court for sentence and told by magistrates he could face a lengthy period behind bars.

Mr David Elliott, prosecuting, said trading standards officers believed there had been 25 customers conned by Corbett who handed over £22,500.

The fraudster first came to their attention in April 2015 and in July officers visited his business, Pine Sheds, at premises in The Factory Centre, Woods Lane, Cradley Heath.

His answers to inquiries at that stage convinced trading standards it was merely a failing business.

Mr Elliott said: “Corbett told them he had experienced ‘cash flow’ problems and was not in a position to give refunds.”

Corbett told the officer he was no longer taking orders and was working to fulfil those outstanding. But by September the number of complainants against him had increased from four to 22.

There was a further visit to the firm’s premises and the site manager told officers Corbett had not been seen there for two months.

In March last year Corbett was interviewed.

Mr Elliott said: “He told officers he took advance payments as he had no start-up money. He said his initial turnover of orders was around one a week but that increased to two or three a day.

"He couldn’t say how many sheds he had actually delivered. He claimed he had repaid 10 customers but there was no evidence for that.”

Corbett claimed in the interview the money he had received had been put back into the firm.

He pleaded guilty to 10 charges relating to 10 of the complainants who had been interviewed by trading standards.

Their loss totalled £8,300.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 18.