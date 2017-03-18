Staffordshire man jailed after battering ex-girlfriend

A man was behind bars today after he and a former partner defied a court order to stay apart in a disastrous attempt to rekindle their romance.

Trouble started after Craig Lees and the woman began drinking, a judge was told.

There was a row over names stored on her mobile phone, triggering a vicious attack during which she was repeatedly punched in the face, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Out-of-control Lees struck more blows after pinning her to the floor before calming down at the flat, where he was living temporarily, on December 23, continued Mr John Brotherton, prosecuting.

The couple’s two-year relationship had been punctuated by violence resulting in the restraining order that banned Lees from having any further contact with her.

Mr Brotherton explained: “The defendant and complainant had gone behind that order in an effort to rekindle their romance.”

They stayed at the flat in Green Lane, Walsall, for three days after the attack until her mother visited the address and saw the state of the woman’s battered face.

Police were called and the 43-year-old defendant was arrested.

Lees had a history of alcohol-fuelled violence during relationships with women, the court was told. Mr Oliver Woolhouse, defending, said: “It makes for very unhappy reading.

“When he is in drink he behaves in a disgraceful way.

“Over the years there have been unsuccessful attempts to assist him in controlling his alcohol consumption and temper.”

Lees, of Rawnsley Road, Hednesford, pleaded guilty to assault and breaching the restraining order.

He was jailed for 18 months by Recorder Stephen Thomas, who told him: “What happened showed the wisdom of the initial imposition of the restraining order.

“When you and this woman get together, no matter how well-intentioned the meeting, it ends in violence from you. You have an appalling record of violence and abuse against your partners.”