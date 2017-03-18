Primary school 'devastated' after historic lanterns stolen

Iconic lanterns that have adorned a historic primary school for more than 80 years have been stolen, leaving staff and parents ‘devastated’.

Two men were caught on CCTV raiding the grounds of Chancel Primary School in Rugeley armed with a crow bar and drill.

After prising the pair of copper art deco lanterns - which date back to when the building was constructed in 1936 - from the wall, they fled the scene.

The decorative items were outside the entrance to the school, which is next to the Old Chancel, thought to be the town’s oldest remaining structure dating back to the 12th century.

The footage of the incident, which occurred after 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 7, has now been passed over to Staffordshire Police which is investigating further.

Headteacher Tina Blankley said: “They are original features of the school building and date more than 80 years. They are just two beautiful art deco lanterns.

“It’s terrible all of the parents and the community are upset about it.

“Rugeley has a lot of historic buildings and this was right next to the Old Chancel which is the oldest building in Rugeley. It is renowned. Now these lanterns are gone forever.

“The whole school community is devastated by the loss of these original features and would like the public’s help in getting them back.”

Mrs Blankley believes the two thieves, who she estimates were in their 30s, specifically targeted the lanterns.

She added: “To us the lanterns are sentimental and they were definitely after them.

"It was not as if they came into the grounds and saw them by chance so they must be of value to someone. They came prepared for the job.

“They had tools, a crow bar and a drill and that was it. They were gone. They went straight for them.

“We don’t want to give up hope and if we can we are desperate to get them back.”

A Staffordshire Police spokeswoman asked anyone with information about the theft to contact Staffordshire Police on 101. The reference number is 345 of March 11.