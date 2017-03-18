On the run robber could be in Wolverhampton

A convicted robber wanted on recall to prison could have returned to Wolverhampton where he carried out a raid on a convenience store.

Carl Ansell, aged 39, burst into Spar in Birmingham New Road, Lanesfield, armed with an imitation gun before snatching £500 worth of cigarettes.

He was convicted in 2013 and jailed for five years.

The robber, previously of Bilston, is known to have lived in Maesteg, Wales, since his release from prison.

South Wales Police said he had breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted on recall to prison.

And the force believes he may have returned to Wolverhampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.