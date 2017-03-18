Man broke into house and threatened to kill family before falling asleep on floor

A yob celebrating getting a job at JLR got so drunk and high on cocaine he broke into a house and threatened to kill the family who lived there.

The terrified couple barricaded themselves in a bedroom with their two-year-old son after Craig Mainland burst into their house in Pennfields, Wolverhampton, threatening to kill them all in the middle of the night, a judge heard.

Pregnant Michaela Jones, aged 22, and her 30-year-old partner Anthony Boswell were woken at 3.30am by the sound of their front door being kicked in, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

She ran to collect their young son and brought him into their bedroom before wedging the door shut and ringing police.

They feared the worst as footsteps could be heard up the stairs at the end of terrace address in Jeffcock Road on January 7.

Mr David Iles, prosecuting, said: “Somebody shouted from the other side of the door: ‘I can see your baby and if you don’t come out and surrender I am going to come in and kill you all. I have got a gun.’

"Miss Jones was crying and thought they were going to die. She saw the door handle turn.”

The intruder could not get into the room where the family were giving a running commentary down the phone to the police.

Officers arrived at the scene soon afterwards to find bare-footed Mainland, from Codsall, lying curled up in a ball and fast asleep on the floor.

Mr Iles added: “The motive for the break in is baffling. The defendant did not know the occupants and had selected this property at random.”

Mainland was celebrating a job offer from Jaguar Land Rover with friends before things went wrong, revealed Mr Darron Whitehead, defending, who added: “He got incredibly drunk, took cocaine and has little recollection of what happened next.

"Fortunately no weapon was found in those premises or on his person but he scared the living daylights out of the family who lived there.”

Mainland, aged 26, wrote in a letter referred to in court: “I don’t want to go to jail but I deserve to.”

The defendant from Bentley Drive admitted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and was jailed for two years eight months.

Judge Amjad Nawaz said: “I hope over time the family will feel at ease in their accommodation.”

Miss Jones said later: “I thought it was a madman who was going to kill us. Our son has nightmares about what happened.”