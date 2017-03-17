Three arrests after 'Class A drugs' bust on M6 at Wednesbury

Two men and a teenager have been arrested after being found with what is believed to be Class A drugs on the M6.

The men, aged 22 and 25, and a 17-year-old were stopped travelling in a vehicle at Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

Police, including officers from the Central Motorways Policing Group, searched the car before finding a large amount of a hard white substance which is suspected to be Class A drugs.

Cash and cannabis was also found in the car.

They were stopped on Thursday afternoon.

The three, all from Birmingham, are in police custody for questioning.

The arrests come as part of Operation 50-50 - a Staffordshire Police crackdown on drug dealers.

For the latest updates on 50-50, go to www.staffordshire.police.uk/50-50 or on social media using the hashtag #police5050.