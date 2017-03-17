Shock as staff locked up by armed robbers during raid on Co-op supermarket

Traders and residents spoke of their shock as armed raiders struck at a Co-op shop in a South Staffordshire village.

Raiders armed with a baseball bat locked staff in a toilet before stealing around £3,000 in cash and £5,000 worth of cigarettes at the Co-op Supermarket in High Street Pattingham on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery took place at around 5.45am when two men entered the shop wielding a bat.

The two men threatened the staff and locked them in the toilet before they stealing cash and tobacco from the store.

Kenneth Clive, who owns the men’s clothing store in the village, said: “We have had the occasional problem in the past but it is a lovely place to live.

“This is extremely unusual for something like this to happen and even more shocking that it’s on your doorstep in a little village like this.

“I’ve worked here for 34 years and it’s something you don’t like to hear of.”

Surinder Bohogal, who has been a pharmacist in the village since 2008, spoke of his dismay.

He said: “I am very concerned about this now.

“It is such a shame as this is a relaxed and picturesque area to live in and everyone knows everybody.”

Maureen Willetts, who visits the parish church, said: “We heard that the manager went to open up and couldn’t believe what had happened.

“A friend phoned me this morning to tell me and I was in shock. It’s something that just doesn’t happen.”

Witnesses described the first male as being of slim build, approximately 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.

The second male was described as being of medium build, 6ft tall and also wearing dark clothing including a hooded top. Both men spoke with a Wolverhampton accent.

A spokesperson for The Midcounties Co-operative said: “A robbery took place at our Pattingham store on March, 15, 2017.

“We are providing support to our colleagues and helping the police with their investigations.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact 101, quoting incident number 73 of March 15, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.