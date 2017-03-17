'Dudley accents' heard in JCB ram-raid that destroyed takeaway

A gang of men with Black Country accents could hold the key to a ram-raid attack which demolished the front of a takeaway.

Ram-raiders destroyed the front of an Indian takeaway with the JCB to gain access to a recently-installed cash machine.

Rubble, wood and twisted metal covered the paths outside the remains of Alveley Tandoori in Cooks Close, a few miles outside Bridgnorth.

Neighbours reported hearing ‘reversing noises’ and a loud bang at just before 3am, on March 9.

Police are searching for four men “with Dudley accents” who are believed to have taken the JCB digger from a nearby location in Kidderminster Road.

The digger was left abandoned by the thieves on the side of the pathway just outside the restaurant before they escaped in a silver or light coloured pick-up truck.

Now they are appealing for anybody who might have seen or heard something to come forward to help in their investigations.

Police spokesman Paul Roberts said police investigations are ongoing. “One witness had reported describing them as having Dudley accents,” he said.

“If anyone has any information they should call the police.”

Crowds gathered around the JCB the morning after the ram-raid to survey the damage.

Alveley Foodstores, attached to the takeaway, remained open despite the damage.

Owners of the building were on hand to see the damage, but said the scene “spoke for itself.” Anyone with information should call police on 101.