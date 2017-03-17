Arrest over reports of armed man at NatWest branch

Police sealed off a branch of NatWest in Birmingham after reports that an armed man was inside.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Police received an emergency call at 11.45am reporting a man with a firearm inside NatWest bank in Bristol Road South, Northfield.

"Response and armed officers have contained the building and police negotiators are on the scene."

At around 1pm, the force said that a man had been arrested.