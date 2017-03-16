Yob smashed windows with crowbar terrifying family in home

A yob smashed the living room windows of a house with a crowbar while a mother and her four children were terrified inside, a court heard.

Tyrone Sadler, from Smethwick, launched the random attack on the house in Carisbrooke Road, Wednesbury, at around 9.30pm on January 14, a court was told.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of destroying and damaging property along with three other similar changes that were dismissed during the one day trial at Dudley Magistrates Court.

The court heard how victim Angela Ledbury was in her living room when Sadler started to ‘smash each panel of glass’.

Giving evidence, she said: “He started with the panel nearest to the window and then moved across with a crowbar. My daughter was screaming.

“I was panicking and shouted to my daughter to stay upstairs and I ran and put the latch on the front door. There was glass everywhere.

He then began to smash the glass in the front door and it flew over me.

“We have been left feeling incredibly scared.”

The court heard how Ms Ledbury had recognised Sadler from seeing him while out shopping.

Sadler was found guilty of the offence and given a 12 month community order, a criminal behaviour order not to enter the Friar Park area and a restraining order against the victim.

He was also ordered to pay court costs and compensation totalling an excess of £400.

Chairman of the bench, Robert Ross, said: “We found Ms Ledbury to be a credible witness in her evidence identifying you.

“This matter was aggravated due to children in the house at the time.”