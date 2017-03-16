Walsall street cordoned for investigation a week after man stabbed

A street in Walsall was cordoned off a week after a man was stabbed as police carry out an investigation.

Police cordoned off Camden Street, in Caldmore, yesterday evening while a forensic search was carried out.

A man in his 30s had visited hospital on March 8 with stab and slash wounds.

Investigating officers say it is understood he was involved in disorder in Camden Street between 5pm and 8pm that evening.

The man remains in hospital. His injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Detective Inspector Toni Naylor, said: “An area of Camden Street in Caldmore was cordoned off by police pending a forensic search.

"We’d be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the disorder, or has any information about who was involved, to contact us at Wolverhampton police station on the 101 number."