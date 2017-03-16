Suspected Stafford heroin dealer charged with theft, assault, supply and knife crime

A suspected drug dealer has been charged after he was stopped by police during early morning raids in Stafford.

Staffordshire Police launched Operation 50-50 in the town this week to crack down on the supply of drugs, executing four warrants before 10am on Monday.

David Moore, aged 30, from Marston Road, was charged for five different offences and appeared before magistrates yesterday.

Mr Moore has been charged with theft from the person of another, assault by beating, possession of a knife blade in a public place, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

The case has been adjourned to a later date.

To follow updates on 50-50 go to www.staffordshire.police.uk/50-50 or use the hashtag #police5050 on social media.